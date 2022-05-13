Machilipatnam: SEB to take stern action to prevent illicit liquor

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Joint Director of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Asma Farheen enquired about the action plan so far undertaken by the officials to prevent illicit distilled liquor in the district.

She addressed a review meeting with SEB officials at the conference hall of the district police office here on Thursday. She wanted to know how many cases were filed so far, in which areas the brewing of illicit liquor is rampant, under what categories they are divided. The Joint Director asked the officials to list out the names of the persons against whom cases were booked under the Preventive Detention Act and how many bind-over cases were booked.

She also discussed an action plan to effectively eradicate the illicit brewing of liquor in the district.