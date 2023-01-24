Madduru village girl selected to National Children's Science Congress

Mukta Navya Sri, a student of Madduru Zilla Parishad High School in Kovvuru Mandal of East Godavari District has been selected from the district to the national level for the National Children's Science Congress. She achieved this feat by creating a project on the topic of Green AC.



Navyasri said that she has tried to show Airconditioner developed in a pollution-free and environment-friendly manner in her project. Navyasri will participate in the national level competition to be held in Ahmedabad from the 27th of this month.

On this occasion, District Collector Dr. K. Madhavi Latha congratulated Navyasri and the school teaching team. She said that this talent shown by Navyasri from a rural school is inspiring. DEO Abraham said that while 7 projects were sent from the district to the state level in December and this is the only project selected for the national level.