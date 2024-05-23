Live
Buddha's teachings more relevant today, says Telangana CM
The teachings of Gautam Buddha are more relevant today for India, said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday.
He said that at a time when intolerance and animosity is growing in society, there is a need to follow the teachings of Buddha.
He was speaking at a programme at Maha Buddha Vihar in Secunderabad here on the occasion of Buddha Purnima celebrations.
The Chief Minister voiced concern over increasing strife and fanaticism in society and underlined the need to follow the principles of Buddha.
"As an individual and also on behalf of the government, I will extend help to spread the message of Buddha to everyone in society," he said.
The Chief Minister said the visit to Buddha Vihar gave him immense pleasure as it has a spiritual touch.
He noted that at the age of 29, Buddha started preaching peace by relinquishing power and Kingdom.
The Chief Minister mentioned that Buddha's doctrine has remained alive in the last 2,500 years.
He said he was very inspired by the preaching of Buddha to do every work like meditation.
"This has inspired me a lot," he said.
He assured that the government will sanction special funds from the Special Development Fund to build the Spiritual Centre.
"This government is yours. It will extend all kinds of assistance and cooperation," he said, and promised that Buddhist monks would get due respect in Telangana.