Live
- Myanmar seizes over 1,600 tons of illegal teak timber in April-May
- Shares of Adani Group’s listed firms see sharp rally, Adani Enterprises surges 8 pc
- Over 17,500 acres of poppy farms destroyed in north Afghanistan: Officials
- I tried to talk to him: Russell on Narine's return to West Indies' T20 World Cup squad
- International organ racket: TN Police directs SPs to get details of missing persons in each district
- Kisse Kahaniyaan workshop for students held
- MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Moves High Court, Seeks Anticipatory Bail in EVM Vandalism Case
- IMF approves $164.6 mn funding for Rwanda
- Namibia seeks leading role in critical minerals supply for green energy
- Nadda asks people to give rest to Naveen
Just In
Myanmar seizes over 1,600 tons of illegal teak timber in April-May
Highlights
Myanmar authorities have seized 1,631 tons of illegal teak timber across the country from April to mid-May this year, the state-owned television channel MRTV reported on Thursday.
Yangon: Myanmar authorities have seized 1,631 tons of illegal teak timber across the country from April to mid-May this year, the state-owned television channel MRTV reported on Thursday.
According to the report, 492 tons of timber were confiscated from the Bago Region during a one-and-a-half-month period, reports Xinhua News Agency.
In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the Southeast Asian country seized a total of 7,742 tons of teak timber nationwide, the report said.
The crackdown on illegal timber is crucial for Myanmar's reforestation efforts, the report said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS