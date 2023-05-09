  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Madhaiyaan Angamuthu takes charge as Visakhapatnam Port Authority chairperson

Madhaiyaan Angamuthu takes charge as VPA chairperson in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

Madhaiyaan Angamuthu takes charge as VPA chairperson in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

  • In a short span, he has had a distinction of engaging in diverse areas of work, from public-centric initiatives to building infrastructure
  • Started his career as an assistant collector in Jorhat district of Assam and has ample experience in several key sectors of public administration

Visakhapatnam: Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, a 2002 batch IAS officer of the Assam–Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed as chairperson (JS level) of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) in Visakhapatnam under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

A native of Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu, he assumed charge as VPA chairperson on Tuesday and will serve in the post till 2027.

Started his career as an assistant collector in Jorhat district of Assam, he has ample experience in several key sectors of public administration.

In a short span, he has had a distinction of engaging in diverse areas of work, from public-centric initiatives to building infrastructure. He served as vice-chairman and CEO of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority and held charge of portfolios like CEO-Guwahati Biotech Park, MD, Guwahati Smart City Limited, Project Director-Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Programme an Asian Development Bank-funded Project and Secretary to the government of Assam-Planning and Development Department, Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

As Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, he has headed Departments like Welfare of Tribes and Backward Classes Department, general administration department, secretariat administration department, urban development department, tourism department, sports and youth welfare department, and divisional commissioner, North Assam division, Tezpur, Assam.

Angamuthu has also undergone various training programmes within the country and overseas in areas of programme and project implementation, leadership development, urban transportation, urban water management, public policy management and e-Governance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X