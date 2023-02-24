  • Menu
Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy responds to his son's arrest, says he has not done anything wrong

YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy
YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy

Highlights

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that his family has been doing business for 70 years. He said they have businesses in 10 states and made it clear that our family has not done anything wrong.

YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that his son Raghava Reddy has not done anything wrong. Speaking at a media conference on Friday over the arrest of his son in Delhi Liquor scam case, he said that his family has been doing business for 70 years. He said they have businesses in 10 state and made it clear that our family has not done anything wrong.

Former Minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the Magunta family has served the people of Prakasam district a lot and it is sad to have a political conspiracy against such a family. He said that the Magunta family has no differences differences with anyone.

Balineni said that it is not correct to arrest his son Raghava Reddy to politically embarrass the Magunta family. Balineni assured the Magunta that the party will stand by him and said that he pray the Lord to give courage to that family.

