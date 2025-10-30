Maintain cleanliness in and around homes: DMHO

Kurnool: District Medical and Health Officer Dr L Bhaskar has issued an advisory to the public on Wednesday urging them to remain alert as sudden weather changes with sunny mornings turning cloudy and bringing light showers increase the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

He emphasised the importance of preventing water stagnation around homes to control mosquito breeding.

Dr. Bhaskar appealed to residents to maintain cleanliness in and around their houses. He advised the use of mosquito nets and window meshes, especially in homes with children, and to ensure children wear clothing that fully covers their arms and legs. People were also cautioned against leaving wet clothes in bathrooms and to empty water from containers such as flower pots, broken vessels, coconut shells, coolers, and discarded items that may hold water. Clean drainage channels should be maintained to prevent the accumulation of dirty water, he added.

The DMHO further advised citizens to drink only boiled and cooled water, prepare fresh food instead of storing leftovers, and keep food covered to prevent contamination by flies. He urged families to maintain strict hygiene during meals and to report immediately to nearby government hospitals, primary health centres, or local health staff in case of vomiting or diarrhoea. Following the advice and treatment prescribed by health authorities is essential to prevent disease spread, he said.

Dr. Bhaskar also directed medical officers and health workers to actively educate the public about the importance of cleanliness and disease prevention. Health teams, including urban and rural health staff and ASHA workers, have been instructed to conduct daily fever surveys, identify suspected cases, and refer them promptly to primary health centres or government hospitals for necessary treatment. He assured that medical teams and facilities across the district are fully prepared to provide timely healthcare services to those in need.