Maintain strict vigil on social media posts, officials told

Srikakulam: Election expenditure observer Naveen Kumar Sony asked the officials to maintain a strict vigil on postings as part of election campaigning on social media every day. He inspected the control room on elections arranged at the collector’s office here on Tuesday. He reviewed expenditure of the candidates and enquired how the constituency level officials are monitoring regular expenditure of the candidates.

The observer asked the officials to work with dedication and actively for effective prevention of unnecessary expenditure of the candidates of all parties. Nowadays, social media has become a powerful communication mode and all the candidates depend upon the social media for quick and effective reach to the people.

Naveen Kumar Sony also said candidates are also reportedly spending more money on the social media campaign and officials need to identify this type of posts on social media and collect the details on such postings to assess the expenditure of the candidates correctly.

Officials need to observe posting on different categories of social media platforms like WhatsApp, X (twitter), Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, YouTube and Sharechat. On these social media platforms officials need to verify videos, messages, photos, voice records, posters, pamphlets, etc., The observer also asked the officials to identify fake news and paid news items and initiate action to prevent circulation of such news at a quick pace.

Officials concerned need to prevent circulation of news and information regarding provocative messages, targeting individuals in nature, personal attack, insulting a particular religion, caste and region, etc, the observer suggested. Election nodal officers and election officials accompanied the Naveen Kumar Sony.