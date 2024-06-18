Maintaining restraint due to CM’s orders: Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that restraint is being maintained due to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s orders. He warned that ‘Red Book’ would soon come out.

He participated in Bakrid celebrations at the Mangalagiri Eidgah and later addressed the media on Sunday.

He expressed concern over ongoing attacks on TDP activists and leaders and the YSRCP targetting and humiliating minority leaders within the TDP.

He emphasised that TDP workers are maintaining restraint out of respect for Chandrababu Naidu’s diktat against resorting to revenge attacks but repeated his warning that those listed in his Red Book, comprising YSRCP leaders and certain government officials allegedly acting against TDP, would face stringent action once the TDP decides to act.

He said he requested the minister for housing Kolusu Parthasarathy for constructing houses for the underprivileged in the Mangalagiri constituency. He assured that his focus would be on development.