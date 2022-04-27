Make foolproof arrangements for Inter exams: Collector Basanth Kumar to officials

Puttaparthi: District Collector Basanth Kumar has directed all district officers to make foolproof aŕrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations to be held from May 6 to 24.

Addressing a review meeting with the officers of various departments including Education, Police, Revenue, Communications, Transport, Medical, Postal, Labour, Electricity, Municipal and Zilla Parishad on the conduct of Intermediate examinations, the District Collector said that the SP will give necessary instructions to 20 station house officers on depositing the questionnaire boxes at identified storage points and ensuring their safe custody.

The first and second year students numbering 16,000 and 14,000 respectively will take their examination in 31 centres in the district. The police would provide escort to the question and answer papers and deliver them at their destinations. Officials have been directed to take necessary steps to close down the Xerox shops at and around the centres during the period from 9 am to 12 noon on all examination days. Uninterrupted power supply is assured during the examination days.

The RTC authorities have been directed to arrange transport to students. Students should not bring mobile phones and any electronic items to the examination centres.

The District Collector warned that strict action would be taken against the students if they are found guilty of indulging in any irregularities. The Collector also directed the District Intermediate Education Department officials to take steps to complete the distribution of hall tickets.

Medical and Health Department will provide first aid kits and ORS packets to students, keeping in view the summer heat. Students and duty personnel attending the examination centres were also advised to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Public health officials were asked to ensure proper sanitation at all the examination centres.