Make public utilisation of SRIVANI Trust funds: BJP

Tirupati: BJP leader IYR Kirshna Rao on Sunday demanded that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) make public the utilisation of SRIVANI Trust funds for promotion and protection of Hindu Dharmain the State.

Speaking at a meeting held here in support of BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha contesting for Tirupati Parliament by-election, the former Chief Secretary of AP-turned-politician wanted the TTD to disclose the activities taken up with SRIVANI Trust funds for `Hindu Dharma Pracharam' including how many temples constructed in SC, ST localities, training of the SC, ST personnel as Archakas to act as priests in the temples and act as Dharma Pracharaks in the weaker section areas more so in the in the interior places and other activities to safeguard and promote Hindu religion.

The TTD with an avowed aim of construction of temples and other activities for promotion of Hindu Dharma set up SRIVANI (Sri Venkateswara Aalaya Nirmana) Trust in May 2018 for receiving donations which was picked up after the TTD introduced darshan facilities against the donation to the trust in October 2019.

He was skeptic on the TTD which is under the control of State government taking up effective steps like conceiving various plans and ideas like implementing action plans and other required activities with the trust funds for promoting Hindu religion among the weaker sections to safeguard and strengthen their moorings with the Sanathan Dharma.

"The hands of the Hindu religious institutions functioning under the control of the government were tied up and the government also acting in such a way encouraging the other religions,'' he said stressing on concrete steps and also focusing on social outreach programmes toenable the Hindu religion face any onslaught.

Without mincing words, Rao said that the Hindu religious institutions have become the rehabilitation centres for political leaders and alsofor providing asylum to the kith and kin of rulers of the State and asserted that the sorry state of affairs of Hindu religiou institutions would surely change if BJP comes to power in AP where systematic anti-Hindu religion propaganda is going on hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Exhorting BJP activists to work with renewed vigour to repulse the vicious propaganda unleashed by the two regional parties with the support of parochial media in the state projecting BJP as a villain and that it has been doing injustice to the State and was solely responsible for all the problems the State is facing. Rao in his one-hour long address dwelled at length on how the BJP led NDA government was striving to reach five trillion economy by proposing scores of measures like privatisation, infrastructure development under Atma Nirbhar Bharat and also undoing many of the previous government wrongdoings and cited abrogation of the article 370, introducing CAA, NRC, diluting the Pak menace at the borders and also tackling aggressive China with its high diplomacy.

Senior Advocate and BJP leader K Ajaykumar presided over the meet in which BJP State president Somu Veerraju and others also spoke.