Making Braille-learning easy for visually-challenged

Visakhapatnam: Learning Braille is often considered difficult for the complexity of contractions and other challenges it poses.

Also, teaching Braille to visually-impaired students requires significant time and one-on-one attention from instructors.

Addressing this challenge and simplifying the learning process, Mohammed Khwaja Muinuddin Chisti, Assistant Professor, department of EECE, GITAM designed an innovative learning assistant embedded kit for effective Braille education.

The newly-developed device empowers visually-impaired students to learn braille independently.

The device features a 3×2 hollow hemisphere Braille cell equipped with sensors that accurately recognise embossed patterns placed by the student.

The system then decodes these patterns and provides audio feedback, announcing the corresponding letters, numbers or instructions.

This technology enables students to learn and revise Braille independently, reducing their dependency on teachers or instructors.

The innovation enhances the self-learning experience, builds confidence among learners and allows teachers to manage multiple students effectively, making the teaching-learning process far easier.

The device stands as a highly accessible solution for advancing inclusive education for visually-impaired learners.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Khwaja Muinuddin Chisti informed that he applied for a patent for his invention.