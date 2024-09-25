Mali team wants to take back natural farming concept

Pulivendula (YSR District)

Delegates from West African country Mali said they were here to learn the concept and principles of APCNF (Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming) and to implement the same in their country. They visited IGGAARL (Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning Centre) here on Tuesday. The team led by Hassane Tolo, programme manager of the National Directorate of Agriculture from the Mali Ministry of Agriculture during a meeting held in IGGAARL said that there are similar conditions of soil back in Mali so that they are very much curious to get to know this innovative technology.

Samuel Anand, executive director, RySS (Rythu Sadhikara Samstha) informed the team the nine universal principles of natural farming in the power point presentation. He explained the APCNF models being followed in different parts of the state like A Grade, ATM (Any Time Money), Drought Proofing Model (DrPM) and the benefits of the models to the farmers as well to the soil. In the continuation of his presentation, he said that the farmers are getting additional income through 15 to 25 multiple crops in one field. The soil covered by crops will help in retaining the soil moisture through which can grow the crops even there is no rain on time.

Senior thematic lead of RySS Y Sudhakar said that there are five main crops and five per cent of biodiversity crops being raised in the natural farming methodology. Moreover, there is a large scope to control the pest and diseases, he added.

Quoting the model called Drought-proofing which can be practised even in the barren lands, he explained that this model needs minimum rainfall and able to get the financial benefits. The ATM Model through which farmers can get income on regular basis with minimum investment, he added.

Later, the Mali team visited various models being raised in the campus with multiple crops like mango, papaya, orange, drumstick, vegetables and leafy vegetables. Administration officer Siva Reddy, Jakir Hussain, Dr Sandeep and Sohail took part in the programme from the Academy end.