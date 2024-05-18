  • Menu
Malika Garg appointed as first woman SP of Palnadu District

In a significant development, Malika Garg has been appointed as the first woman Superintendent of Police (SP) of Palnadu district

In a significant development, Malika Garg has been appointed as the first woman Superintendent of Police (SP) of Palnadu district. With a stellar track record in various districts such as Krishna, Prakasam, and Tirupati, Malika Garg brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Hailing from West Bengal, Malika Garg has proven herself as a capable and dedicated police officer throughout her career. Her appointment as SP of Palnadu district is a significant milestone, breaking barriers and paving the way for more women to take on leadership roles in the police force.

