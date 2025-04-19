Man attacks wife with blade

Narasaraopet: A man cut the throat of his wife and attempted murder at Chenchu Colony of Krosuru in Palnadu district on Thursday night. This incident came to light on Friday. She has been shifted to the local government hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Charla Srinivas of Krosusu suspected the fidelity of his wife Mangamma for some time and disputed with her. In a fit of rage, he cut her throat with a sharp blade and attempted murder. She has been shifted to Sattenapalli government general hospital for treatment. At present she is undergoing treatment at the GGH in Sattenapalli. She is out of danger.

Police registered the case and took up investigation.