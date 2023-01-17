Man boarded in Vande Bharat train for selfie ends up travelling from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada

A man who boarded into the Vande Bharat express train running between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad to take photos was struck in the train and had to travel from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada. A video related to this is now going viral on social media.

According to the details, Vande Bharat train is coming from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and stopped at Rajahmundry on the way. At that time, a man boarded the train to take photos. While he was in the process of taking pictures, time ran out and the doors of the train were automatically locked.



Despite he tried to get down, there was no result. As a result, the person stayed in the train from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada. After the train reached Vijayawada, he got off and went to Rajahmundry again. However, the conversation between him and the train crew is now going viral.



