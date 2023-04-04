Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishna Reddy denies rumours on party switching, says he is with Jagan

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy made interesting comments saying that even if he is not given a ticket in the next election, YSRCP will win. He said that Jagan will take any decision related to Mangalagiri and clarified that there is no truth over the issue of leaving the YSRCP. He said he is a staunch follower of CM YS Jagan no matter what.



There were rumours being circulated for some time that Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has a gap with the party.



With Alla Ramakrishna Reddy not inviting CM Jagan to his son's wedding and not attending the MLAs meeting, the speculations rife that Ramakrishna Reddy will be denied Mangalagiri ticket. MLA Ramakrishna Reddy responded to the campaign going on against him and denied rumours.