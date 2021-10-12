Mangalagiri: TDP expresses concern over steep hike in power charges

Mangalagiri: The TDP at a meeting of important leaders presided over by party's national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed concern that the current rates were the highest in Andhra Pradesh when compared to all other States in South India.

The TDP leaders said that a burden of over Rs 36,000 crore was imposed on the people by hiking power charges for over 6 times in the past two-and-half years of Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. An artificial power scarcity was created only for the sake of huge commission through purchase of power in the open market.

They pointed out that the Chandrababu Naidu regime handed over a surplus power sector but Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has pushed it into debts and a deep crisis within a short period of time.

The TDP meeting condemned the manner in which the government was tightening the noose around the necks of farmers by fixing meters on agricultural motors. Unscheduled power cuts were dealing a heavy blow to all sections of people. There was no money to pay for coal purchases. The current connections were being disconnected to the government schools for not paying the current bills.

Before 2014, AP was facing a 22.5 mu deficit power but the TDP achieved additional power of 10,000 MW. Condemning the government's 'attitude', the TDP leaders said that the State would not be required to buy power at Rs 15 to Rs 20 per unit if generation was increased at the AP power plants.