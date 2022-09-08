  • Menu
Maoist dump seized in Jakkam

Police found a huge dump of Maoists at Jakkam in Pedabayalu Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): The police found a huge dump of Maoists at Jakkam in Pedabayalu Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

District SP Satish Kumar said that old rupee coins, detonators, wireless sets, modern scanners, and gunpowder were found in this dump.

Police suspect that this dump may be related to the old Dalam of The Pedabayalu area committee.

