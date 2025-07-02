Mareecha Maharshi Jayanti observed

Tirumala: The Jayanti celebrations of Sri Mareecha Maharshi were conducted in a grand manner at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Tuesday evening.

The event was jointly organised by the TTD Alwar Divya Prabandha Project and Sri Vaikhanasa Divya Siddhanta Vivardhini Sabha.

On the occasion, the scholars highlighted that Sri Mareecha Maharshi, a distinguished disciple of Sri Vikhanasa Maharshi the pioneer of the Vaikhanasa Shastra authored the sacred text known as ‘’Vimanarchana Kalpam’’.

This text serves as the authoritative guideline for rituals and worship methods followed in the Srivari temple.

It is specifically mentioned that the ritual of “Ashtadala Padapadmaradhana Seva” performed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy is based entirely on the guidelines as prescribed in this revered scripture.

The event witnessed the participation of eminent Vaikhanasa Agama scholars including Ganjam Prabhakaracharyulu, TTD Vaikhanasa Agama advisors Archakam Ananthasayanam Dikshitulu, Khadri Narasimhacharyulu, PK Varadan Bhattacharyan, Professor Ganjam Ramakrishna from SV Vedic University, Professor Tanuj Vishnuvardhan from National Sanskrit University, and students from Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham.