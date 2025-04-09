Mark Shankar Under Observation in Singapore After Fire Accident

Mark Shankar, son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, remains under medical observation in a Singapore hospital following injuries sustained in a fire accident on Tuesday. Hospital officials confirmed he will be monitored for at least three more days.

Shankar suffered injuries to his limbs and inhaled smoke during a fire that erupted at a summer camp he was attending. He was initially admitted to the emergency ward and later shifted to a general ward on Wednesday morning. Doctors continue to assess the impact of smoke exposure on his lungs through multiple tests, including a bronchoscopy.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who was in Araku at the time of the incident, flew to Singapore immediately after receiving the news. Upon visiting the hospital, he was briefed by the medical team about his son's condition. Doctors reported steady signs of improvement.

The fire broke out during a children’s summer camp attended by 30 participants. One child, a classmate of Shankar, died in the accident while 15 others sustained injuries. Kalyan expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and acknowledged the injuries of other children.

Construction workers at a nearby site played a key role in rescuing the children before emergency services arrived. Kalyan extended his gratitude to those involved in the rescue efforts.

"I initially believed it to be a minor incident," he said, adding that he received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "He is currently undergoing tests under general anaesthesia, and we await the final report."

Kalyan had been on a scheduled visit to Alluri Sitharama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts, which was cut short due to the emergency. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally enquiring about Shankar’s health and for coordinating with the Indian High Commission in Singapore.