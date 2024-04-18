Massive Support for Narayana in Nellore City Constituency

Rama Devi, wife of TDP in-charge of Nellore City Ponguru Narayana, conducted an election campaign in the Zakir Hussain Nagar, Ramalayam Street, and other areas of Nellore City Constituency Fourth Division. During the campaign, she expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support shown by the people to V.P.R. Narayana, stating that his victory would be a victory for the people of Simhapuri.

Ramadevi highlighted the strong support being received by the TDP, Jana Sena, BJP, and their alliance in the city. She emphasized the services rendered by Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and the development initiatives taken by Narayana in the past, which have resonated with the people. Ramadevi noted that the people are disillusioned with the YCP government and expressed confidence in Chandrababu Naidu's ability to bring about positive change, promising the implementation of the 'super six' schemes for the welfare of the people.

She urged the people to cast their votes in favor of V.P.R. Narayana in the upcoming general elections on May 13, emphasizing his determination to elevate Nellore into a metropolis. The local TDP President Mamidala Madhu, Divisional TDP President Adinarayana Reddy, along with leaders and activists from TDP, Janasena, and BJP, were present at the campaign event.

The show of unprecedented support for V.P.R. Narayana in Nellore City Constituency reflects the enthusiasm and confidence of the people in his leadership and vision for the region.