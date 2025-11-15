  1. Home
Mayor inaugurates modern lighting

  • Created On:  15 Nov 2025 11:18 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: City Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao stated measures are being taken to ensure that every streetlight in the city remains functional. On Friday, along with Bheemili constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and 98 ward corporator PV Narasimham, he inaugurated modern electric lighting system installed from Old Gosala junction to Adavivaram junction.

The Mayor mentioned that steps have been taken to ensure that all streetlights across the city are illuminated. The coalition government is paying special attention to the development of Visakhapatnam and is steering the city on the path of progress, he added. Further, Srinivasa Rao informed that modern electric lighting systems costing approximately Rs 1.37 crore.

MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the goal of the government is overall development of the State. Continuous efforts are being made to develop every ward of Bheemili constituency as a model.

Visakhapatnam DevelopmentStreetlight ModernisationCity Mayor Peela Srinivasa RaoUrban Infrastructure UpgradeBheemili Constituency Development

