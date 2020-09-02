Medicover Hospitals launches Coronavirus care centre in Srikakulam

X
Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju on Wednesday inaugurated Medicover Hospitals new Covid care centre in the city.

Srikakulam: Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju on Wednesday inaugurated Medicover Hospitals new Covid care centre in the city. District collector J Nivas and MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao inaugurated other units of the hospital. Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded services of Medicover Hospitals.

The hospital has allocated 150 beds to treat Covid patients as beds are not available to treat Covid patients at all existing hospitals in and around the Srikakulam city, he said. Medicover Hospitals chairman Anil Krishna said that they wished to start Covid hospital in Srikakulam to serve patients and to assist district administration in treatment of Covid patients. YSRCP leaders K Kruparani, D Srinivas, Tammineni Venkata Srirama Chiranjivi Nag, D Sridhar and other officials participated in the programme.

