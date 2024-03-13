Meeting will be a game-changer, says Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said the Chilakaluripet meeting will herald a new era in the state.

Briefing mediapersons at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, Lokesh said the three parties – TDP, BJP and JSP - joined the hands only to take the state from the stone era to golden era. He expressed confidence that the three-party alliance is going to create wonders in the state repeating the 2014 results.

Lokesh said all sections of the people are welcoming the alliance of the three parties. Since the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP have taken the Chilakaluripet meeting prestigiously, the three parties formed 13 coordination committees to make the meeting a grand success. Lokesh said Bhoomi Pooja will be performed at Boppudi, the venue of the meeting, on Wednesday.

He asked all those attending the meeting to see to it that no inconvenience is caused to the people who attend the meeting since it is the most prestigious and the first meeting being organised after the TDP rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).