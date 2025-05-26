Live
- Miss Canada Stands by Miss World Platform as England Names New Contestant After Exit Row
- NIA arrests CRPF trooper for espionage, sharing sensitive information with Pakistan
- Natural & Simple Home Remedies to Remove Sun Tan from Hands
- Illegally transported timber in 61 trucks worth Rs 3.1 crore seized in Manipur
- Retro Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde to Release on This OTT Platfrom on May 31
- ECI announces Rajya Sabha elections for 8 seats, polling on June 19
- Is ANI Extorting YouTubers? Here's What Mohak Mangal Alleges
- Netflix to End Support for First-Generation Fire TV Devices Starting June 3
- Trouble looms in Congress' Kerala unit over selection of candidate for Nilambur bypoll
- Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota despite Supreme Court's warnings to Rajasthan govt
Mega yoga event to be held in Madanapalle on May 28
Madanapalle (Annamayya district): District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri has directed officials from all departments to coordinate efficiently and...
Madanapalle (Annamayya district): District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri has directed officials from all departments to coordinate efficiently and ensure the success of the mega yoga event scheduled for May 28. On Sunday, the Collector inspected the BT College Grounds on Madanapalle-Bengaluru Road, where the event will take place, along with officials.
During the inspection, the Collector reviewed the arrangements and held detailed discussions with department heads on several aspects of the event’s organisation. He instructed that the grounds be kept clean through rigorous sanitation drives and temporary toilet facilities be set up. He emphasised the need to lay yoga mats neatly across the ground and to make adequate drinking water available to all participants.
To ensure that the instructions from yoga trainers are clearly audible to the large gathering, the Collector stressed the importance of setting up a proper microphone system. He also directed officials to raise awareness among Anganwadi teachers, workers, helpers, ANMs, medical staff, and ASHA workers to maintain discipline and work in an organised manner for the smooth execution of the program.
Special focus was placed on traffic regulation measures, and the Collector held consultations with police officials to ensure seamless movement on the day of the event. He also issued further instructions after reviewing various components of the preparations.
Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, Sub-Collector Megha Swarup, Municipal Commissioner Prameela, Tahsildar Dhanunjayulu, officials from ICDS and the Health Department, among others, participated in the review meeting.