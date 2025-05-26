Mega yoga event to be held in Madanapalle on May 28

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri has directed officials from all departments to coordinate efficiently and ensure the success of the mega yoga event scheduled for May 28. On Sunday, the Collector inspected the BT College Grounds on Madanapalle-Bengaluru Road, where the event will take place, along with officials.

During the inspection, the Collector reviewed the arrangements and held detailed discussions with department heads on several aspects of the event’s organisation. He instructed that the grounds be kept clean through rigorous sanitation drives and temporary toilet facilities be set up. He emphasised the need to lay yoga mats neatly across the ground and to make adequate drinking water available to all participants.

To ensure that the instructions from yoga trainers are clearly audible to the large gathering, the Collector stressed the importance of setting up a proper microphone system. He also directed officials to raise awareness among Anganwadi teachers, workers, helpers, ANMs, medical staff, and ASHA workers to maintain discipline and work in an organised manner for the smooth execution of the program.

Special focus was placed on traffic regulation measures, and the Collector held consultations with police officials to ensure seamless movement on the day of the event. He also issued further instructions after reviewing various components of the preparations.

Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, Sub-Collector Megha Swarup, Municipal Commissioner Prameela, Tahsildar Dhanunjayulu, officials from ICDS and the Health Department, among others, participated in the review meeting.