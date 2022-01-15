Megastar Chiranjeevi denies Rajya Sabha berth reports

Hyderabad: 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi on Friday denied reports that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would nominate him to the Rajya Sabha.

Chiru termed the reports as rumours. He made it clear that he was completely away from politics, adding that he did not have any interest in politics. "There is no iota of truth in the news reports that I would get the Rajya Sabha ticket.

"I am condemning the reports completely. I don't need any political post and I also don't need any offers. I am not expecting any such offers," he said. The Megastar made the statement after the entire Telugu film industry went abuzz with reports that he would be sent to the upper house on behalf of the ruling YSRCP.