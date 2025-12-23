Indian Medical Students In Bangladesh Seek Help As Medical Body Appeals To PM Modi

Amid escalating unrest and growing anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, the All India Medical Students Association has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent action to ensure the safety of Indian medical students currently studying in the neighbouring country. The association said it has been receiving alarming messages from students and their families, describing unsafe living conditions and rising anxiety due to the deteriorating situation.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the medical body stated that many Indian students are living in fear as political instability and protests continue to spread across parts of Bangladesh. According to the association, the prevailing atmosphere has caused widespread emotional distress not only among students but also among their families back home in India, who remain deeply concerned about their well-being.

The association stressed that students who pursue medical education abroad do so with the expectation that the Indian government will support them during times of crisis. It urged the Prime Minister to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh to provide immediate protection and assistance to all affected students.

The appeal also called for stronger on-ground support through the Indian Embassy and related missions, along with clear and timely communication to students and families to prevent panic and the spread of misinformation. Emphasising the seriousness of the situation, the association requested that the matter be treated as a top-priority emergency to safeguard the students’ safety, dignity, and future.

The concerns arise against the backdrop of heightened political tension in Bangladesh following fresh protests linked to developments after last year’s July Uprising, which led to the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The unrest intensified further after the killing of youth leader Osman Hadi, a prominent figure associated with the uprising, who was shot in Dhaka and later died while undergoing treatment in Singapore. His death triggered widespread protests, prompting Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, to announce a national day of mourning.