Mekapati Goutham Reddy: A brief introduction of this non controversial politician

Nellore: People of Nellore are in deep shock with sudden demise of non-controversial politician and AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, 50, on Monday. He passed away following a massive heart attack at Hyderabad on Monday morning and authorities of Apollo hospitals officially declared that he lost his last breath after the attack even though they tried their level best.



Gautham Reddy returned on Sunday from Dubai after a week-long tour attending Dubai Expo 2022. He is son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. Gautham Reddy was elected from Atmakur assembly constituency twice in 2014 and 2019 from Atmakur assembly segment from YSR Congress.



Gautham Reddy born on Nov 2, 1971, and completed his graduation from Badruka College, Hyderabad, and M.Sc in textiles in UK. He is survived by wife Srikeerthi, son Arjun Reddy and daughter Ananya Reddy.

He first defeated senior politician Anam Ramanarayana Reddy with a highest majority in 2014 and got triumph over Bollineni Krishnaiah in 2019 and bagged berth in the cabinet. Due to close intimacy with AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave him the important portfolio of Industries and IT.

Gautham Reddy got infected Covid-19 last year and again on Jan 22 this year and recovered with slight symptoms. His close friends say he was not having any serious ailments who regularly focuses on gym and healthy practices.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his deep grief over sudden demise and he was having understanding on issues of the people. He said he has been having good relationship from their family even with his forefathers. MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy and others expressed condolences to the family members.