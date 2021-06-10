Merger of Anganwadi workers in primary schools opposed

Kurnool: The leaders of AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association alleged the government has brought GO No 172 with an ill intention to merge Anganwadi centres in primary schools. Demanding to suspend the GO, the workers and helpers' association members staged a protest in front of mandal tahsildar offices across the district on Thursday. The leaders of Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) also extended their support. Addressing the gathering, the association mandal supervisor Vijaya Bharati said the government was trying to merge Anganwadi centres in Pre-Primary schools against the principles of ICDS. The pregnant woman and lactating mothers would be stopped from supplying nutritious food and it would also impact on children's growth, said Kodumur CITU leader Ramudu. He also said around 32 lakh children would lose six varieties of nutritious food being supplied through Anganwadi centres with this move. Another leader Veeresh said the government has failed to construct 34,000 Anganwadi centres across the state and also failed to provide playing equipment to the children.

The Anganwadi workers were suffering a lot as the government yet to pay electricity charges and rent to the centres. He demanded the government to immediately suspend the GO and identify the workers as government employees.

Vara Lakshmi demanded the government to pay a minimum salary of Rs 20,000 a month and urged to provide minimum facilities at Anganwadi centres. The leaders after staging protest gave a memorandum to Village Revenue Officers (VROs) Bala Swamy and Marenna.

Hepsi Bharani, Lusamma, Padma, Latha, Devi, Peddakka, Padmavathi, Pujari Srinivasulu, Siddappa and Anganwadi workers participated in the protest.