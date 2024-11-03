Middlemen still ruling roost at sand ramps

Rajamahendravaram : The effective implementation of the free sand policy continues to encounter obstacles across the district.

Due to support from certain people’s representatives and the inability of officials to act strictly, middlemen maintain dominance over sand distribution ramps. Consumers state that 20 tonnes of sand is sold for Rs 30,000, while smaller two-tonne loads are priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000. Some allege that sand was more affordable before the implementation of free sand policy, while others state that availability issues have increased rather than costs.

Even the government acknowledges that the policy is yet to be implemented effectively. District Collector P Prasanthi had previously announced that issues with free sand policy would be resolved beginning October 16.

However, after an inspection on October 25, Water Resources Minister and district in-charge Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu stated that they would resolve the issues within a week. Despite efforts like opening sand reaches, problems persist, with political interference cited as a major factor.

Newly permitted 28 societies are now involved in sand excavation. While sand availability has improved, representatives of the Dowleswaram Boatmen Society claim that old societies have been sidelined in favour of new ones, leading to high prices and middlemen involvement. Previously, 175 boatmen societies operated across Kadiyam, Vemagiri, Rajamahendravaram and Katheuru ramps. Allegations have surfaced that certain individuals, with political backing, have infiltrated the sand trade for profit. To obtain sand excavation permits, members must belong to a government-recognised society, with requirements including a three-year bank audit, a boat operating licence from the Irrigation Department, and NOCs from the Irrigation and Mining departments.

However, accusations are mounting that some societies have entered the trade through recommendations and fake documents, bypassing these rules. Some staff in the irrigation, mining and revenue departments are reportedly facilitating this scheme.

Unregulated excavations are allegedly happening at Gayatri and Katheuru ramps, with no online registrations in place, sparking criticism from field-level sources.

Middlemen, reportedly backed by benami societies with political support, are accused of engaging in illegal activities.

The offline sand distribution system also lacks adequate setup. While deputy tahsildars are expected to oversee the process, only VROs are present at the ramps. The absence of equipment to monitor sand quantities has further raised suspicions.