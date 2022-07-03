Minister Audimulapu Suresh admits unrest over pending contract bills

Kadapa (YSR district): Municipal administration and urban development minister and district in-charge minister Audimulapu Suresh admitted that party leaders were restive due to delay in clearing of contract bills by the state government. He assured that Rs 2,000 crore will be released to clear the dues to contractors shortly.

"I appeal to the party leaders not to lose heart on the outstanding bills. You are a permanent asset to the party. An exercise is going on to clear dues on a war footing," he said while addressing the district plenary of the party at Municipal Grounds here on Saturday.

The district in-charge minister exuded confidence that YSRCP will retain power in 2024 elections and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be 'permanent CM' of Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that YSRCP is the only party in the entire country that was implementing welfare schemes in a big way for eradication of poverty. "This is the reason why people of the state are wishing Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the CM for next 40 years," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha in his speech pointed out that development of Kadapa was completely neglected during 9 years TDP due to political reasons. He said that it was Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and later his son Jagan Mohan Reddy who allocated funds in a big way for the development of the district. He said all irrigation projects in the district would be completed in a phased manner.

MP Y S Avinash Reddy has said that government had spent Rs 20,000 crores on agriculture in the last three years. He lauded that Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing drastic changes in education, medical, and agriculture sectors. He alleged that opposition parties were always trying to destabilise the government by indulging in wicked politics as they were unable to digest the people-friendly measures of the YSRCP government. Badevl MLA D Sudha said that before YSRCP came to office it was highly difficult to gain a pot of drinking water in Badvel. She said that government had spent Rs 1,000 crores on various works, including to solve drinking water problem, in the constituency.

Proddaturu MLA R Siva Prasd Reddy claimed that that it will be impossible for the TDP to hoist its flag in Proddatutu as long as he was alive Kadapa mayor K Suresh Babu, party leaders P Rama Subba Reddy and others were present.