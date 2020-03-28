Minister Avanthi Srinivas inspect Rythu bazaar in Vizag

Minister Avanthi Srinivas inspected the Rythu bazaar arranged at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Vizag on Saturday. He was accompanied by VMRDA chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Joint Collector L Siva Shankar, and other officers.

During the visit, Minister interacted with the farmers and monitored the prices of the vegetables. He expressed anger that the people at the stadium are neglecting the social distancing.

He said that the Rythu bazaar was set up at the stadium to promote social distancing to control the spread of the Coronavirus. Unfortunately, the seriousness of the preventive measure is yet to dawn among people as many seem to neglect it in Visakhapatnam.