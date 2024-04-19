Minister Kottu Satyanarayana pledges support for businessmen in Tadepalligudem

In a recent development, Deputy CM and YSRCP MLA candidate Kottu Satyanarayana has vowed to support all businessmen in Tadepalligudem to conduct their business in a peaceful environment. The minister made this commitment during a meeting at the local party office, where prominent Arya Vaishya figures including former Vice President of Andhra Pradesh State Arya Vaishya Mahasabha, Gamini Subbarao, joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of CM Jagan.

Minister Kottu highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and security for traders, emphasizing that anti-social forces will not be tolerated in the town. He recounted his efforts in suppressing criminal activities such as bullying and extortion, allowing businessmen to operate in a safe and peaceful setting. Minister Kottu also recalled his sacrifice in the 2014 elections to uphold peace in Tadepalligudem, stating that he will continue to safeguard the interests of the town and its residents.

Former Municipal Vice Chairman Gamini Subbarao, who joined YSRCP, praised CM Jagan for his welfare initiatives and expressed his support for Kottu's re-election as MLA. Other party leaders and dignitaries also voiced their endorsement for Minister Kottu's efforts in promoting business growth and maintaining a secure environment for traders in Tadepalligudem.

With the upcoming elections, Minister Kottu Satyanarayana's dedication to supporting businessmen and ensuring peace in the town has garnered widespread support from various quarters. As the political landscape in Tadepalligudem continues to evolve, Minister Kottu's commitment to the development and prosperity of the town remains steadfast.