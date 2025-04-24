Minister lauds Gurukul, welfare hostel students

Ongole: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has extended his congratulations to students from the gurukuls and SC welfare hostels who passed their 10th class examinations, results of which were released on Wednesday.

He specially commended Kavita, a gurukul student from Pedapavani, who scored an impressive 593marks. Across all gurukuls in the state, 57 students achieved more than 575 marks.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy noted that gurukuls and welfare hostels achieved a 90 per cent pass rate, showing improvement compared to the average results of the past three years.

He encouraged students to continue achieving greater success and reach higher positions in the future.

He emphasised that education for the poor is the top priority of the NDA government. He said that Minister Lokesh has initiated revolutionary changes in the education department, and that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s goal is to ensure children from poor families receive higher education and reach prominent positions in society.