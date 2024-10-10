  • Menu
Minister Manohar inspected rice mill

In Ananthapalli village of Nallajerla Mandal, East Godavari district, Minister for Civil Supplies, Nadendla Manohar, inspected the Sri Venkata Satyanarayana Ganesh Rice Mill and Flour Mill on Wednesday night.

Rajamahendravaram: In Ananthapalli village of Nallajerla Mandal, East Godavari district, Minister for Civil Supplies, Nadendla Manohar, inspected the Sri Venkata Satyanarayana Ganesh Rice Mill and Flour Mill on Wednesday night. He noted that a shipment of 50,000 metric tons of rice intended for export through Kakinada Port was seized during this operation.

The minister stated that criminal cases have been filed against those involved in these illegal activities. He highlighted that, over the past five years, public distribution system (PDS) rice has been illegally transported to African countries via Kakinada.

He assured that measures are being taken to dismantle this network, emphasizing that no offenders will be spared. Along with the inspected mill, there are allegations against several other mills, and investigations will be conducted to hold those responsible accountable.

