Minister Nara Lokesh Announces DSC Notification Release in March

In a significant announcement, Minister Nara Lokesh confirmed that the long-awaited DSC (District Selection Committee) notification for teacher recruitment will be released in March, ensuring that the process proceeds as scheduled. This declaration came during the question and answer session of the ongoing AP Legislative Council meetings, which entered its fifth day on Tuesday morning.

Minister Lokesh emphasized the commitment of the current government to revitalize teacher recruitment, noting that the recruitment process had previously been initiated by the TDP government. He pointed out that under the present YSRCP regime, not a single teacher post had been filled, a claim that he strongly criticized.

“Our government is dedicated to continuing the recruitment process, and a one-man commission will soon present a report on the classification of teaching positions,” he stated. He further highlighted that approximately 70 percent of teacher recruitment was accomplished during the tenure of the TDP government, underscoring the urgency of addressing the teaching workforce needs in the state.