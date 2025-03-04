Live
- Hyderabad: Software Employee Devika’s Suspected Suicide, Alleged Harassment by Husband
- South Korea to launch consultative bodies with US for tariff negotiations
- OTT Releases This Week (March 3 to 9): Naga Chaitanya Thandel, Sharwanand Maname, Bapu, and More
- Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar
- Should have stepped down earlier: Pankaja Munde on Dhananjay Munde’s resignation
- Champions Trophy: Indian team wears black armbands against Australia to honour Padmakar Shivalkar
- Body shaming, derogatory comments hallmark of Congress: KTR
- Ind vs Aus: Australia Loses Early Wicket in First Semi-Final in Champions Trophy
- Bangladesh: Protesters burn Home Advisor's effigy, demand resignation over controversial remarks
- NHRC team to visit Odisha’s KIIT over Nepali girl student’s death
Just In
Minister Nara Lokesh Announces DSC Notification Release in March
In a significant announcement, Minister Nara Lokesh confirmed that the long-awaited DSC (District Selection Committee) notification for teacher recruitment will be released in March, ensuring that the process proceeds as scheduled.
In a significant announcement, Minister Nara Lokesh confirmed that the long-awaited DSC (District Selection Committee) notification for teacher recruitment will be released in March, ensuring that the process proceeds as scheduled. This declaration came during the question and answer session of the ongoing AP Legislative Council meetings, which entered its fifth day on Tuesday morning.
Minister Lokesh emphasized the commitment of the current government to revitalize teacher recruitment, noting that the recruitment process had previously been initiated by the TDP government. He pointed out that under the present YSRCP regime, not a single teacher post had been filled, a claim that he strongly criticized.
“Our government is dedicated to continuing the recruitment process, and a one-man commission will soon present a report on the classification of teaching positions,” he stated. He further highlighted that approximately 70 percent of teacher recruitment was accomplished during the tenure of the TDP government, underscoring the urgency of addressing the teaching workforce needs in the state.