Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu to Inspect Damage at Tungabhadra Dam

In the wake of an alarming incident that saw a gate of the Tungabhadra Dam swept away, State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu is set to visit the site today. This inspection follows the directives issued by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has been closely monitoring the situation.

Minister Ramanaidu will be accompanied by the Special Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department and the Engineering-in-Chief. Together, they will conduct a detailed assessment of the damage and oversee the initial steps toward repair. Their goal is to formulate a comprehensive strategy to restore the dam's structural integrity and prevent any further complications.

The visit will include meetings with engineering experts and specialists involved in gate installation. These discussions are crucial for devising an effective repair plan. The focus will be on implementing swift and efficient repair works to address the damage and restore the dam’s functionality to ensure that the dam can once again manage water flow effectively and prevent potential risks such as flooding in downstream areas.

Additionally, the minister will review the ongoing relief and rescue operations, to coordinate with local officials and emergency teams, ensuring that all necessary support measures are in place for the affected communities. The state government has already initiated several immediate responses, including issuing alerts to residents in vulnerable areas and deploying specialised emergency response teams.

Minister Ramanaidu’s inspection and subsequent directives will play a critical role in shaping both the short-term response and long-term repair efforts. The aim is to not only address the immediate damage but also to strengthen the dam’s infrastructure to prevent future incidents. The situation remains under close watch as the repair works begin, with officials working tirelessly to restore normalcy and safeguard the affected regions.