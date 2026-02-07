Registration for wheat procurement in MP begins today, CM assures farmers fair value

Bhopal: Registration for procurement of wheat at the minimum support price (MSP) for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27 began on Saturday across Madhya Pradesh, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assuring farmers that they will receive fair value for their hard work.

The Chief Minister said that 3,186 registration centres have been set up across the state to facilitate the process, which will continue till March 7.

"Registration for wheat procurement has begun today, February 7, and will continue till March 7. The government has established 3,186 registration centres across Madhya Pradesh for the convenience of farmers. The state government is committed to ensuring that farmers receive fair value for their hard work," Yadav posted on X.

Earlier, on February 3, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput said during a press conference that free registration will be available at facilitation centres located at Gram Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat offices, tehsil offices, and centres run by cooperative societies and cooperative marketing institutions.

For farmers opting for paid services, registration facilities are available at MP Online kiosks, Common Service Centres, Public Service Centres, and private cyber cafes, where the fee will not exceed Rs 50 per registration, as directed by district collectors.

Mandatory verification will require valid documents, including land records, Aadhaar card, and other photo identity proofs. Aadhaar-based verification is compulsory and can be completed either through an OTP sent to the registered mobile number or via biometric authentication. The name on the Aadhaar card must match land records; discrepancies will be resolved through verification at the tehsil office before approval.

Special provisions have been made for tenant farmers, sharecroppers, Kotwars, and forest land leaseholders. These categories of farmers can register only at cooperative society-operated centres, followed by 100 per cent verification by the Revenue Department. Institutions or operators found ineligible in previous years will not be involved in the current process.

The Centre has fixed the MSP for wheat at Rs 2,585 per quintal for 2026-27, an increase of Rs 160 over the previous year.

Payments for procured wheat will be transferred on priority to farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. In cases where Aadhaar linkage issues arise, payments may be made to the bank account details provided during registration, including bank name, account number, and IFSC code. However, inactive joint accounts and accounts with private service providers will not be accepted.

District collectors have been instructed to ensure that Aadhaar enrolment centres at district and tehsil levels remain operational for updates, including biometric corrections. Farmers can also avail Aadhaar services at post offices, while coordination with banks will help facilitate account linkage.