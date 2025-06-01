Minister Parthasarathy oversees pension distribution

Agiripalli (Eluru District): Minister for Housing and Information & Public Relations, Kolusu Parthasarathy, made an unannounced visit to observe the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme conducted by secretariat staff in Agiripalli on Saturday.

During his visit, Minister Parthasarathy personally distributed pensions to several beneficiaries. It was announced that a total of Rs 113 crore has been released for 2,58,804 pension beneficiaries in Eluru district. The June month’s pension disbursement was notably advanced by one day.

Minister Parthasarathy highlighted that “only the TDP government can ensure the distribution of pensions as promised during the elections.” Secretariat staff and mandal coalition leaders participated in the programme.