4-point plan to tackle tariffs as India eyes 7.4 pc growth

New Delhi: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) S. Mahendra Dev on Saturday said that the Indian government is following a four-pronged strategy to address tariff-related challenges, focusing on industry support, export diversification, free trade agreements, and trade negotiations with the United States.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the SKOCH Summit here, Dev said the government’s approach includes: supporting domestic industries, diversifying exports towards Asian, African and Latin American markets, entering into free trade agreements (FTAs) with other countries, and continuing discussions with the US for a trade deal.



