Minister Seediri Appalaraju inaugurates deep-sea fishing vessel

Kakinada: Both the Centre and State governments have introduced various schemed for the welfare of the fisheries community. The beneficiaries should utilise these benefits to improve their standard of living, stated Seediri Appalaraju, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries.

He inaugurated a deep-sea fishing vessel, which costs about Rs 1.2 crore, sanctioned through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme at Dummulpet, Kakinada on Friday. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy were also present on the occasion.

The Minister stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy specially evinced interest in the development of dairy and fishing industries. He further stated that by increasing fish production in the sea, the prospects of the fishing community will brighten and improve their standards of living. The construction of the fishing harbours will be taken up from Srikakulam to Nellore in order to ensure better prospects for the fishing community.

He informed that the government will also provide boats, nets and motors for the fishing community in order to improve their fishing business.