Ministers blast Naidu for empty promises

Vijayawada: With its eyes set firmly on clinching a massive victory in the 2024 Assembly elections, the YSRCP is continuing Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra in the state. As part of this unique outreach, massive public meetings were conducted in the Penamaluru constituency in Krishna district and Rayachoti constituency in Annamayya district on Thursday.

Senior party leaders from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, including Deputy Chief Ministers SB Amzath Basha and K Narayana Swamy, Minister Jogi Ramesh, MPs Nandigama Suresh and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and MLAs G Srikanth Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, and K Parthasarathi participated in the bus yatra sensitising people about the welfare and development initiatives rendered by the YSRCP government in the last four-and-a-half years in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a huge gathering in Penamaluru, Jogi Ramesh criticised the Opposition TDP, stating: “I challenge Chandrababu Naidu, Atchennaidu and all TDP leaders for an open debate on the implementation of manifesto promises by their party and YSRCP. Chandrababu, who himself lacks clarity on his own party’s future, what guarantee can he give to the people of Andhra Pradesh?”

Narayana Swamy lambasted Naidu accusing him of exploiting Dalits and backward communities as a mere vote bank and disregarding their welfare by not fulfilling the promises outlined for them.

“Dalits and the downtrodden communities witnessed real empowerment and achieved true power in AP during CM Jagan’s regime,” he remarked.



Addressing the gathering in Rayachoti (South Zone), MP Nandigama Suresh said, “Under CM Jagan's leadership, the empowerment of our youth is evident. After all, it was only during CM Jagan’s tenure that AP government school children visited the prestigious United Nations headquarters in the USA,” only because of CM Jagan’s revolutionary steps introduced in the education sector,” he added.