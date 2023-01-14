Ministers slam Pawan for his remarks against CM, YSRCP

Vijayawada: Several ministers attacked Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders at a public meeting in Srikakulam district on Thursday. Minister for fisheries and animal husbandry Seediri Appala Raju said the Jana Sena leader has been acting according to TDP script. Addressing the media at YSRCP central office on Friday, he said that Pawan was acting as per the script prepared by the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and was making derogatory comments on the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A leader should boost the spirit and support his cadres but not degrade their abilities by selling out to other political parties, he said.

Continuing the tirade, he wondered why Pawan was talking about the backwardness of north Andhra after 2019 and not before while his ally TDP was in power.

Appala Raju said it was Jagan Mohan Reddy who took the initiative for nine fishing harbours and is taking care of fishermen. Pawan has sold out the aspirations of his cadres to Naidu and resorted to cheap politics, he claimed.

Another minister Dadisetti Raja said that JSP chief's aim is to save and serve TDP but not his cadres.

From the beginning of his political career, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are on the same wavelength, betraying the people, justifying the 'adopted son' title, he said. Pawan made it clear that he is not capable of competing with Jagan Mohan Reddy, Raja said.

He reminded that around Rs 11,000 crore investments per annum were brought by the TDP during 2014-19. The investments increased to Rs 15,000 crore per year and were grounded during the YSRCP government, despite the Covid pandemic.

He suggested that Pawan Kalyan not to transform the youth attending his meetings into 'anti-social elements' through his provocations and rebel against the police.

On reservations for Kapus, Raja dared Jana Sena chief how reservations will be given when there are no caste based reservations. In case Centre permits, the state will take a decision accordingly. If financial backwardness was taken into consideration, Kapus will get 7 per cent reservations. The Kapus will lose benefits if 5 per cent reservations were implemented, he claimed.

Condemning the remarks of Jana Sena chief on the Chief Minister, housing minister Jogi Ramesh said that Pawan has no principles. He said he was colluding with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to get packages for bringing TDP to power.

Ramesh challenged Pawan Kalyan to share a common platform to debate on the developmental works taken up during YSRCP government and the previous TDP government. He alleged that Pawan was mortgaging his party cadres to TDP.