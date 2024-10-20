Minor Girl set ablaze by jilted lover dies in Badwel, CM Chandrababu orders strict action

A minor girl, an inter student, who was set on fire in a premeditated attack by a young man, allegedly in the name of love in Badwel town succumbed to her injuries after suffering 80 percent burns.

According to the details, the assailant, identified as Vignesh, lured the girl to a forested area near the Century Plywood Company in PP Kunta, where he committed the heinous act following his proposal of marriage. The critically injured girl was rushed to the Kadapa RIMS Hospital for urgent medical treatment, but sadly, she lost her battle for life early Sunday morning.

Local authorities were quick to respond, with police recording a case after gathering the victim's statement prior to her death.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep concern over the incident, contacting Kadapa SP Harshavardhan Raju for details and updates on the situation. He urged rapid action, leading the police to form four special teams dedicated to apprehending the suspect.

As the community mourns the loss of the young girl, the police have intensified their search for Vignesh, with hopes of bringing him to justice quickly. The shocking nature of this crime has sparked widespread outrage across the state, highlighting concerns over safety and the alarming rates of violence against women and minors.