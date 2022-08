Mizoram Governor visits Nidubrolu

Guntur: Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu on Tuesday visited late Union Minister Nannapaneni Ankineedu Prasad's residence at Nidubrolu of Guntur district.

He enquired about the health condition of Ankineedu Prasad's wife and his mother-in-law Sivapradadevi and consoled her. He asked about her wellbeing.

Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Meena and DSP Sravanthi Roy supervised the arrangements for Hari Babu's visit.