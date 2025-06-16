MLA advocates yoga for holistic health

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said that holistic health can be achieved by following yoga.

Speaking at the Yogandhra programme organised here on Sunday under the aegis of Medcy Hospitals, MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav mentioned that health should become top priority over anything else in life.

Briefing about the the International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations, the MLA informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and 50 dignitaries from different countries will also participate in the IYD event to be celebrated on June 21. Hospital managing director B Sireesha Rani mentioned that they have been creating awareness for the past few days to make the IYD programme a success.

The MLA and hospital managing director Sireesha Rani performed Asanas.

More than 200 people participated in the programme. Later, doctors who played a key role in promoting yoga were honoured with mementoes.