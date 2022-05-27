MLA Balakrishna meets the TDP activists attacked in Sri Sathya Sai district, assures support

Hindupur MLA Balakrishna visited TDP activists injured in a clash in Sri Sathya Sai district. It is learnt that two days ago, Narsimha Murthy and Ravi, TDP activists, were attacked and seriously injured in the incident. The matter was brought to the notice of local MLA Balakrishna. Responding to this, the MLA visited the victims on Friday and gave a stern warning to those who attacked TDP leaders and assured to support cadre. Earlier, dramatic conditions prevailed in Kodikonda and when MLA Balakrishna was stopped by the police on his arrival.

Balakrishna was told that the situation in the village had not returned to normal and that the tense situation was continuing. It was clarified that more vehicles are not allowed.

Along with Balakrishna's vehicle, only three other vehicles were allowed into the village. TDP leaders were outraged at the attitude of the police and raised slogans against the government, which led to an altercation between the police and TDP activists.

Police have tried to convince MLA Balakrishna that if more people leave the village, tensions could flare up again. Balakrishna agreed to the police's explanation in this regard and went to consult the TDP leaders as per their instructions.