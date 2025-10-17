MLA inspects flood-hit areas in Chittoor city

Chittoor: Measures are being taken to ensure a permanent solution to the problems faced by the residents in Neeva River flood zones, said city MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Along with district Collector Sumit Kumar, he inspected flood-affected localities including Thota Palem, Dobi Ghat, Veerabhadra Colony, and Thenabanda here on Thursday. They inspected damaged areas near Santhapeta Lily Bridge and interacted with locals.

The duo instructed municipal officials to repair roads from Santhapeta Vijayalakshmi Colony and arrange proper street lighting. They also inspected damaged culverts at Veerabhadra Colony and Thenabanda, crossing floodwaters to check the situations personally.

Residents in the affected areas requested construction of a bridge across Neeva River. Responding to their appeal, MLA Jagan Mohan assured them that bridge construction proposals are already with the government and temporary repairs to existing roads will start immediately. He said the government is committed to providing a permanent solution and will continue to support affected residents through the Collector.

Collector Sumit Kumar said that heavy rains across the district filled tanks and streams, causing flooding in low-lying areas. The Lily Bridge is in a dangerous condition, and proposals for a new bridge have already been sent. He said the issue will be taken up again to government for early approval.

As part of relief efforts, the MLA distributed essential items like rice, pulses, salt, vegetables, and blankets to 500 families in Veerabhadra Colony, who were affected by floods.

Mayor Amudha, CHUDA Chairperson Hemalatha, Commissioner Narasimha Prasad were present.