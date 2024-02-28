  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy meets Rajnath

MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy meets Rajnath
x
Highlights

Rayadurgam MLA and former YSRCP leader Kapu Ramachandra Reddy met defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: Rayadurgam MLA and former YSRCP leader Kapu Ramachandra Reddy met defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The MLA is not happy with the YSRCP and quit the party recently.

The BJP leaders were busy with pre-arranged core committee meeting at a private function hall. So, the MLA spent some time with the BJP leaders and left the venue. Speculation is that the MLA may join the BJP. He told the media that he came to meet the defence minister in Vijayawada and he has no connection with the YSRCP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X