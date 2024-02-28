MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy meets Rajnath

Vijayawada: Rayadurgam MLA and former YSRCP leader Kapu Ramachandra Reddy met defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The MLA is not happy with the YSRCP and quit the party recently.

The BJP leaders were busy with pre-arranged core committee meeting at a private function hall. So, the MLA spent some time with the BJP leaders and left the venue. Speculation is that the MLA may join the BJP. He told the media that he came to meet the defence minister in Vijayawada and he has no connection with the YSRCP.