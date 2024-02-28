Live
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao conducts Ashtalakshmi Narayana Hrudaya Homam
- After BJP came to power, scams replaced with schemes: Purandeswari
- Former MLA Narayana's daughter campaigns for his father in Nellore City
- Miltenyi Biotec Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad
- YSRCP tribal leaders hold meeting to discuss on strategies in upcoming elections
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year
- Tension grips in Penukonda after TDP candidate protest over land grab
- Visakhapatnam: Forging partnership for sustainable development of fisheries
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducts door-to-door campaign in Kadiri
- Rajamahendravaram: Gas agencies told to register at consumers’ doorstep
Just In
MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy meets Rajnath
Highlights
Rayadurgam MLA and former YSRCP leader Kapu Ramachandra Reddy met defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: Rayadurgam MLA and former YSRCP leader Kapu Ramachandra Reddy met defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The MLA is not happy with the YSRCP and quit the party recently.
The BJP leaders were busy with pre-arranged core committee meeting at a private function hall. So, the MLA spent some time with the BJP leaders and left the venue. Speculation is that the MLA may join the BJP. He told the media that he came to meet the defence minister in Vijayawada and he has no connection with the YSRCP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS